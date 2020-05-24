|
FORD, Jon Michael Passed away at the age of 75 on October 8, 2019 in Palo Alto, California. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, the oldest son of Jon Charles Ford and Marian Colley Ford on October 25, 1943. During his school years in Austin, Texas, Jon worked as a page at the State Capitol, served as the president of the Unitarian church youth group, and was active in the debate club and high school theater group. He was a competition swimmer with the Austin Aquatic Club, and enjoyed swimming and lounging at Barton Springs with his friends. Jon earned a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Texas, graduating in 1965. He was a Phi Beta Kappa scholar. In college, he associated with a bohemian crowd, which lives on today as the "Ghetto Group". He was friendly with Janis Joplin, who, at least once rode home in the back of his Volkswagen bug in a semi-conscious state. Jon was part of the counter-culture who protested against the Viet Nam war. His college friends remember fondly his production of "Ubu Roi", an absurdist French play by Alfred Jarry, in which he starred as the anti-hero, Pere Ubu. He completed his Master's degree in Comparative Literature at the University of Wisconsin, where he received a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, and developed an interest in translating the work of upcoming French poets. After college, Jon moved to the San Francisco Bay area where he developed, published, and circulated the national poetry newsletter, "Poetry Flash,'" which continues to be published and read. Jon attended many poetry readings in Berkeley and San Francisco and worked on writing a poem every day. Sometimes, he agreed to read several of his poems at a poetry event. His deep and melodic voice brought resonance to his poetry. Jon's professorial career began at the College of Alameda where he taught in the Writing program and founded and chaired the Technology Lab until his first retirement at 65. His second teaching position was at De Anza College in Cupertino. Aside from his career as a teacher, he also completed his Real Estate License and made time to buy and sell houses. Together with his wife, Marjorie, they wrote 18 college writing textbooks, focused on exposition, short stories, poetry, student writing, and rhetoric. Their most popular text is Dreams and Inward Journeys, which has been printed in 8 editions. Harper and Longman Pearson continue to publish their textbooks. Jon's children remember his love for film and that he took their mom to all the new wave movies. Phillip K. Dick sometimes seemed to "belong" to the family as Jon demanded that his children read his books as supplements to their school readings. In his final years, Jon loved to listen and sing along with his daughter to his favorite Bob Dylan songs. Jon was a loyal and caring husband; he was a family man "par excellence." He will always be remembered as a towering presence for his great intellect and remarkable height, 6 feet 4 inches. Jon is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marjorie Anne Ford, his two children, Michael Noah Ford and Maya Anne Ford, his two grand-children, Elijah Samuel Ford and Tahlia Iris Ford of Palo Alto, California, and his three siblings, Mary Jane Ford, Ann Ford (husband Iain GiIlies), and Charles Ford (wife Debbie Ford), who reside in Austin, Texas, as well as 3 nephews: Zephyr Carroll and Colby Ford of Austin, and Kyle Ford of San Diego. He will always live with us.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020