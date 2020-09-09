WHITNEY, Jon W aka WALTER MURZYN, AUSTIN TX / WHITING, IN Jon Whitney, 90, of Austin TX formerly from Whiting IN, passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Home from Cancer. He was the beloved uncle of, Susan Gallagher (Hebda), nephew Tom Gallagher, great niece, Mary Salas (Gallagher) great nephews, Thomas, John and Michael Gallagher, great great Nephew James Salas, and Nieces Christine and Catherine . He was preceded in death by brother, John Murzyn Jr., Stanley Murzyn, sister Josephine Hebda (Murzyn), father, Jan Murzyn Sr, and mother Maria Murzyn (Skora). Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am on September 11th at St Mary's Cathedral, 203 E 10th Street in Austin. Burial will be private. Jon was born Wladislaw (Walter) Murzyn on August 16, 1930 in Whiting, Indiana, Son of Polish Immigrants. He attended St Adalbert Catholic School, where Sister Tatsiana discovered his voice. He started singing in the community for Mass and dedications. He attended George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond, Indiana. He was an avid SoftBall pitcher in league play at Standard Diamonds. A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, Baseball was a passion he carried to the end. He attended Indiana State University, where he was a member of TKE Fraternity. He graduated with degrees in Math and Chemistry. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan at Camp Otsu in Kyoto assigned to the Finance Office. Upon return he taught at Calumet High School, before starting a career at Wade Advertising as an account exec for Miles Laboratories. During that time, he seriously studied Voice training as a Helgen Tenor, under the tutelage of Andrew Foldi and music with Gustave Dunkleberger. At this point he decided to give a career in show business a real try. He performed in lead roles in many big musical productions from Chicago to New York, personally picked by Richard Kiley to take over his role as Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha on Broadway. In 1969 he decided to accept a position at Elrick and Lavidge in Chicago helping head a new Economic Forecast Service in Mobile Homes and RVs. During his time at E&L, he rose to vice president, heading many custom marketing studies, and representing the Housing Industry in the 1970 US Census committee. He became the industry expert which expanded into the annual National Financial Studies for both MH & RV industries. He was a frequent guest speaker in these industries and an expert witness in the court room. In 1979, he purchased the Manufactured Housing and RV division of Elrick & Lavidge to form his own company, Jon Whitney Associates. Based initially in NW Indiana, he moved his firm to Austin Texas in 1983 where he ran it till his retirement in 2010. From 1990 to present, he was integral in the rebirth of ExtraOrdinary Rite under Ecclesia Dei in Austin. Working closely with Bishop McCarthy, Fr. Leon Boarman, Fr Bradley, Fr Musiol, and the priests at the Catherdral, Jon supported the Latin Mass from its original home at St Joseph's Chapel (St Edward's University) to its current home at St Mary's Catherdral. Jon served as Choir Director from 1996 to 2006. He established the board to steer the growth of the ExtraOrdinary rite, and served as treasurer until the Latin Mass moved to the Catherdral. Jon was an avid skier and member of the Sandberg Ski Club and competed in NASTAR downhill racing. He also played Tennis competing in many regional tournaments. In 1991 He stepped back into a performance career on the side, appearing in movies such as What's Eating Gilbert Grape (93), and Wild Texas Wind (91). In his 80's he was performing supernumerary roles with the Austin Lyric Opera in productions of Turandot, Pagliaci, The Magic Flute and others. He was quite the storyteller too, adding great detail and color to his rich life experiences. A strong Patriarch to his family, A leader in the Latin Mass, and enjoyable neighbor and friend, Jon will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store