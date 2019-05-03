In Memory of Jonathan "Seth" Weintraut February 5, 1973 - May 3, 2001 Seth was the eldest of 3 brothers. He learned to read at 3, and read the Bible in 1 year with his mom. At 4, his dad tried hard to keep up with him in 'Scrabble'. He had his first piano concert at 5, and began to write his own music. The most memorable song was written for his mother. He sang it to the ladies at church on Mother's Day, it was titled "A Mothers' Love". At 5, he beat his dad at chess. He loved to learn and wrote his own cartoon story at 5. Seth was an inspiration to his brothers at 8 when they lost their dad. Seth's talents and imagination were unlimited, including Little League, working out with Mom at Gold's Gym, and running the 4th Capitol 10,000 marathon at 10. It never bothered him that he was shorter than everyone when the principal of the grade school moved him up two grades. Later at 17, Graduating with honors, he thought he might join the Marines. The recruiter said he would never see danger, suggesting he play in the Marine Corp. Band, for he had never seen test scores that high. He chose to move away and see the world and he never returned. Though rarely seen, doctors said it to be from 'Broken Heart Syndrome". A poem for Seth Ever since you went away Each and every single day Things come to my memory Of beauty from God you helped me to see Butterflies, rivers, especially a song Will put you into my mind for so long You could never be just a memory To be the son God gave to me -Love Mom, Jacob and David Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 3 to May 12, 2019