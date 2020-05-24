|
BLACKWOOD, Jonathan William William Jonathan Blackwood, 67, of Austin, Texas, passed away the morning of Monday, May 18, 2020 in Austin Seton Medical Center. Jonathan was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Harold and Bonnie Blackwood on April 8, 1953. Jonathan went to High School at North Little Rock High and graduated in 1971. He earned his bachelor's degree in History from Arkansas Tech (He was always proud to be a Wonder Boy) and his master's degree in English from St. Edward's University. Jonathan was an avid history and movie buff, embraced the visual arts and loved all animals, but especially dogs. He said that he learned what true unconditional love was from his first dog Jasmin who was with him when he first got together with his future husband Dean in New York City. Jonathan started his career in marketing for Architectural firms. He loved computers and shifted his focus to editing and reviewing for Dennis Publishing and later Windows Magazine. His innate teaching skills led him to teaching High School at Crockett in Austin, Texas and also online English classes for the College of Southern Nevada. Things came full circle when he joined forces with his husband to become Principal at StudioSIX5, heading up Communications and successfully expanding the design firm's reach. Jonathan was a gentle soul, the ultimate friend, teacher, writer and husband. Once he bonded with someone, he stayed in touch and utilized Facebook as a benevolent tool to do so. He stayed in touch with friends as far back as grade school. To his close friends, he would put their needs before his own by taking months off of work to nurse someone back to health, build a computer to help them with school assignments, help financially to get them over a difficult period in their lives or just be there to listen and commiserate. As a teacher he mentored his students so they were excited to learn and showed them different views and the possibilities that lay ahead. He never forgot any of his students and followed them as they journeyed into their future. One of his Crockett High students even followed him to StudioSIX5! But his passion for teaching was not just in school but every facet of life. He was a stickler for grammar whether he knew you or not and always shared historical facts and figures. He had a wealth of knowledge and life experience which he enjoyed sharing with his staff and friends. Jonathan's artistic expression was through writing and he was very proud of his skills. Whether through a press release, social media, op-ed piece, letter, poetry or short story, his message was always clear, accessible, witty and smart. He was a true wordsmith. Being a husband was the highlight of his life and something he never expected as a young gay man growing up in the south. After 24 years together and as soon as it became possible to legally marry the love of his life Dean, they did so in Palm Springs, California on May 30, 2014. Jonathan is survived by his husband Dean Maddalena and his two fur babies Bonnie and Phyllis, his father Harold Blackwood of North Little Rock, Arkansas, his brother Dan Blackwood and sister-in-law Patti Blackwood of Prescott, Arizona, and his niece McCarthy Blackwood and great-nephew Stewart Cox of Prescott, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Blackwood. A Memorial Celebration Service will be scheduled at a later date when a safe venue can be secured and will be announced via social media. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers and food, Dean asks that you donate in Jonathan's name to one of his favorite charities: Society For Animal Rescue & Adoption, SARA/JonathanBlackwood or send check to SARA, PO Box 813, Seguin, Texas 78156-0813 Family Eldercare, FE/JonathanBlackwood When processing the payment, check the field This gift is: in honor, memory, or support of someone and fill in Jonathan's name.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020