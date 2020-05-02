|
GRIGSBY, Jordan Nicholas Jordan Nicholas Grigsby, 29, of Bastrop passed away on April 12, 2020 in Smithville, TX. Jordan was born in Austin,TX to Candace and Ron Grigsby on July 24, 1990. He graduated from Bastrop High School in 2008. He received his BA from Texas A&M at Corpus Christie. He was a proud member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He currently worked at Longhorn Sign Company for several years. Jordan's love for sports was evident in the fact he received his high school letter jacket, in tennis, his freshman and sophomore year. He was also a member of the Bastrop Youth Soccer Arsenal U-12 State Championship team. A Defensive specialist, referred to as " the Wall". His life is a testament to love. He loved hunting, fishing, music, movies, reading, fast cars, motorcycles, dogs, family, friends and small children. And we all loved him. He had dreams as big as the Texas sky. He wanted to make movies. He aspired to be a Special Forces solider. As a child he always wanted to wear a uniform. Jordan is survived by by his sister. Jessye Grigsby of San Antonio, parents, Candace and Ron Grigsby of Woodland Park, CO, Uncles Ike Shepherd and Ray Pope, Aunt Crystal Sheen and several cousins from TN. Funeral and burial service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetary in Lenior City, TN at a latter time this year when allowed due to current conditions. Also, a Celebration of Jordan's life will be held in Bastrop, again in the fall, when restrictions are lifted. The family of Jordan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Nick Murnan, Judge Davis, the Bastrop Sheriff Office, Providence Funeral Home and the many, many friends of Jordan that have reached out to our family. Your prayers and love have been God sent.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 2, 2020