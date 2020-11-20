1/1
Jordan Mitchell Pike
PIKE, Jordan Mitchell Jordan Mitchell Pike, born on October 7, 1995, passed away at his home in Austin on November 1, 2020. His soul has gone to rest with his Lord and Savior. Jordan graduated from Friendswood High School in 2014, where he was excelled in theatre. He gave his time helping his fellow students as a PALS mentor. Jordan was a very comforting, understanding, intelligent young man who never met a stranger. He achieved one of his biggest goals in life when he was accepted into the University of Texas. In Austin, he proudly pledged Pi Kappa Alpha, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Jordan is preceded in death by his grandfather Lawrence Daigle. He is survived by his mother Katherine Daigle Speed and step-father Ernest Speed; sisters Nicole, Erin, Savannah, and Chloe; grandparents Debbie and Harry Milstead; aunt Jennifer Daigle; and uncle Larry Daigle. Jordan will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston TX 77055.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
