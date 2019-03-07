Home

TREKELL, JoRuth (Jodie) W. JoRuth (Jodie) W. Trekell passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She is survived by husband, Truman, Daughter, Robin & Husband Donny, and their children Travis, Eric, & Abby, Son, Brian and his children, Wyatt & Beck, brothers, Doug & Dan, Jodie was born in Fredericksburg, TX, and lived much of her life in Kerrville, TX. Jodie was a faithful & committed follower of Christ Jesus Memorial service will be at True Life Fellowship, Saturday, March 9, at 1600 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock, TX at 3:00 P.M. Contributions to ENDPOLIO.ORG in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Jodie's family at her on-line memorial site.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 7, 2019
