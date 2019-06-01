|
ZUNIGA, Jose Antonio Our beloved Jose Antonio Zuniga, aka "Anthony" , age 54 of Austin, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on May 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Antonio G. Zuniga, and Margarita Murillo Zuniga, sister, Mary Zuniga Robledo. Anthony is survived by his son Mark Anthony Zuniga and daughter Amanda Marie Zuniga, and his beloved grandchildren. His siblings Hope Castenada (Juan) Julie Montoya(Michael) and Teresa Lopez (James) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, his beloved Zuniga cousins and other loving family and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held from 6:00 -8:00 pm on Monday, June 3, 2019. with Celebration of Life at 7pm--located at Goza Funeral Service, 2800 N.Travis Cameron, Texas 76530. Graveside Service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron, Texas. Family Gathering will follow. Thank you to our Family and Friends for the Prayers, Love and Support!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 1, 2019