Jose Emeterio Medina Hernandez
HERNANDEZ, Jose Emeterio Medina Our beloved Jose Emeterio Medina Hernandez, age 39, was called by our Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Augustine Hernandez. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Maria Victoria Garcia; children, Jose Antonio Coronado, Juan Alberto Coronado, Diana Torres, Jesus Torres, and Victor Ines Medina; parents, Ma. Cecilia Sanchez Hernandez and J Ines Medina Eguia; siblings, Reyes Medina Hernandez, Maria Idalia Medina Hernandez, Maria Guadalupe Medina Hernandez, Miriam Medina Hernandez, and Emily Medina Hernandez. Jose is also survived by numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, 2020 with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, located at 607 E. Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78752. A Scripture Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home. This will conclude services. Please visit www.austinpeel.com to offer condolences to the family

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 11, 2020.
