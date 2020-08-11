MATA, Jose Jose Mata, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home on August 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Jose was born in Harlingen, Texas on February 4, 1949 to Pedro and Lucia Mata. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a Master's in Education. He enjoyed his career in education for 42 years with many years dedicated to O'Henry Middle School and Barton Junior High as an Assistant Principal and to Burnet Middle School as an ESL Math Teacher. Education was his passion, in which he made a significant impact on students and colleagues alike. Jose elected to donate his body to a medical school to continue to teach and inspire future healthcare professionals. He loved to cook, fish, and tell stories about his students and experiences. He was known for his open-hearted love for his wife, his family, and his many life-long friends. He is survived by his wife Loretta Caro, sons Joseph and Aaron (Cecilia), granddaughters Lyla and Sofia, and a number of beloved siblings, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother. A memorial mass will be held at The Shrine of Our Lady of Schoenstatt 225 Addie Roy Rd., Austin, TX 78746 August 12, 2020 at 6pm



