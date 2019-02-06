GOSS JR., Joseph A Joseph A Goss Jr, 69, of Austin, TX, passed away on 1/29/2019. Born August 7, 1949, in Austin to Lt Colonel Joseph A Goss and Veronica Goss. Joe lived all over the country with his parents and four brothers before graduating from Quantico HS in Virginia. He graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelors of Electrical Engineering in 1977. He served in the United States Air Force from 1973 until 1986. He was invaluable to his parents in their later years as a caretaker and companion. He enjoyed teaching electronics and reading all things scientific. He is preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother Dennis. He is survived by Dennis's wife Brenda, and his younger brothers Tony, Jeffrey and his wife Sharon, and Tag (Thomas). As well as his three sons, Joseph and his wife Carla, Matthew and his wife Stacia, and Christopher and his wife Claudia. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Kalen, Joshua, Jolie, Isabella, Duggan, and Emmy. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary