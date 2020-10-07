1/1
Joseph Charles Reynolds Sr.
REYNOLDS SR., Joseph "Joe" Charles, SMSgt, USAF (retired) Age 83, of Austin, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Joe was born on November 28, 1936 in Atlantic City, NJ. Joe was a loving husband, the most amazing father, and an even better grandfather and great-grandfather. He devoted his life to looking after and taking care of his family. Left to enjoy his memories are his son, Joseph C. Reynolds, Jr. of Austin; daughters, Teresa A. Hill of Ft. Worth and Susan R. Luna of Austin; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maryln Jean Reynolds, his mother, Margaret Reynolds and father, James Reynolds. A brief service for the family will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. He will then be laid to rest with military honors at Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
