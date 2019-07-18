SVOBODA, Joseph Daniel Joseph Daniel Svoboda died March 19, 2019, at his home outside of Smithville. He was born October 9, 1938 in Smithville, to Joseph Travis Svoboda and Matilda (Michalik) Svoboda. A born athlete, Joe excelled in football and track at Smithville High School, being named All District and All Central Texas in football. After graduating from high school in 1957, Joe joined the United States Air Force in 1959, where he was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado. After he completed his service, he completed his BA in Elementary Education at the University of Denver, and began teaching for Denver Public Schools where he. For 38 years, Joe taught 4th, 5th, and 6th grade students and also was an assistant principal. Joe also earned a Master's Degree, and was ABD for his Doctorate in education. In 1987, Joe married Kathleen Crawford, his best friend and love of his life on the island of Jamaica. When they retired, Joe and Kathy moved to Smithville were they continued their adventures of traveling and creating beautiful gardens. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert, sister Frances Fuqua, and brother-in-law Floyd Fuqua. He is survived by his wife Kathy, his sister Betty Blaha (John), nephews John D. Blaha (Kay), Terry Blaha, Patrick, and niece Brenda Murphy (Randy), step-children Kerry Venegas, Jeffrey Venegas (Crystal), and Brian Venegas, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe was a connoisseur of good wine, good food, good fishing, good travel and a good life. He was a man who loved living and was good at it, and spent his time exploring the world, loving his family, caring for other people, and making the world a better place. Donations in Joe's honor can be made to the Smithville Food Pantry and Angels Unaware, Smithville. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 18, 2019