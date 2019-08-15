|
EASLEY Sr., Joseph Alexander Joseph Alexander Easley, Sr., 95, of Austin, died Wednesday, August 7th. He was born in Manor, TX on August 9, 1923 a son of the late Abby (Edmondson) Easley and the late Issac Charles Henry Easley. Celebration Service of his life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 17th at the Greater Works Baptist Church, 4000 Tannehill Lane, Austin, Texas. Visitation and flowers can be delivered Friday 4:00 7:00PM to Phillips Upshaw and Richards, 1410 E. 12th Street, Austin, Texas, 78702. Burial will be in the Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Joseph's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 15, 2019