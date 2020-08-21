MORAN, Joseph Florentino Our son, Joseph Florentino Moran, passed away August 12, 2020, in Austin, Texas. A private service will be held for family members. Joseph was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 15, 1974 to Joe Moran and Linda Rogo Moran. Joseph attended Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas and UTEP. He worked as a Computer Technician and was extremely knowledgeable in his field. He loved to play golf and was a very good player. His real passion was the Manchester United FC. He was an avid fan and always wore their sports attire. All who knew our son can attest to his kindness and caring nature. He has left a void in our lives that will never be filled. Joseph is survived by his father, Joe, mother Norma and five sisters, Claudia Ablaza (Mike), Donna Smith (Clint), Diane Wells (Joe), Missy Hernandez (Ruben) and Prissy Chavez. Joseph is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Rogo Moran and grandparents, Florentino and Genevieve Moran and Salvatore and Gloria Rogo.