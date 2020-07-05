1/1
Joseph Floyd Jennings
JENNINGS, Joseph Floyd Joseph Floyd Jennings died June 11, 2020 in Austin. His wife of 55 years, Marjorie, preceded him in death. His son Dr. Leslie D Jennings and wife Mary Jo of Dallas, daughter Marcia Allen of Austin, grandchildren Ashley, Lindsey and and sisters Patricia Phillips and Nan McDaniel, survive him. He is buried in the family plot in Martindale, Texas. Joseph was born in Beaumont, Texas on July 18, 1929. He graduated from Alamo High School in 1946, was a member of Phi Delta Theta and a graduate of the University of Texas. As a biochemist he developed several innovative bacterial formulations to eliminate oil spills. He was a devout Christian, avid hunter and staunch Republican. Joseph spent his last few years at Brookdale Gaines Ranch where he will be greatly missed.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 5, 2020.
