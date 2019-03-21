Home

GERBER, Joseph (Joe) Joseph (Joe) Gerber passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 18, 2019. He was born in Tulia, Texas on February 14, 1934 to Matt & Bernice Gerber. He is survived by his loving wife Virginia, his children: Jeanine, Trish, Jackie & John along with their spouses, 6 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by sisters: Marianne, Gloria, Rosemary, Helen, Dolores, Margaret & Barbara. In lieu of flowers please donate to & . Memorial Mass March 22 at 9:30 a.m. St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 21, 2019
