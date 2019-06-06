|
HAYMAN SR., Joseph "Joe"Harrell Joseph "Joe" Harrell Hayman, Sr. was born on January 6, 1939 in Bogalusa, Louisiana. He was called home by his Savior on May 4, 2019 surrounded by his family at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas. The funeral service and interment was held on May 13, 2019 in Bogalusa with full military honors. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 pm at Hyde Park Baptist Church, Austin, TX with Dr. J. Kie Bowman officiating.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 6, 2019