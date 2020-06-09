HILL, Joseph L. "Joe" (1962-2020) Joe was born 29 Aug 1962 and passed away at his home in Meadowlakes, Texas 5 June 2020. He was born in Austin Texas to Joseph A. and Alice J. Hill. He was the youngest of 5 siblings and graduated from McCallum High School in 1980. He served 14 years maintaining Apache attack helicopters in the US Army. During his time in the army he was stationed in Tennessee and Alabama. He was deployed 3 times to Germany and Bosnia in Europe. Joe is survived by his mother, Alice, his brothers Charles and Michael and his sister, Dawn as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and a brother. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 9, 2020.