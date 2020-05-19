|
HANDLEY, Joseph Mills Joseph Mills Handley of Austin, Texas beloved son of Lawrence Mills Handley of Ruskin, Florida and Susan Carol Chvala of Independence, Missouri born October 21, 1969 left this world to join his grandparents, Albert and Emilie Handley and Frank and Dorothy Mayer on May 11, 2020. He leaves behind his sister, Megan Handley Lawler two brothers, Joshua and Michael Handley, their mother, Mary Jo as well as his Godmother and aunt, Blair and her husband, Steve Jenkins. A nephew, Tyler and three young nieces, Ava, Milena and Bridget. Joseph, a graduate of Texas Tech who worked as a softwear engineer at Silk Road for more than 17 years was known as a "rock star" among his co-workers. he was a kind and gentle soul who had a great wit and charming smile. Joe will be dearly missed by his family and by all of those who were fortunate enough to meet this wonderful man. In Lieu of flowers, his family request donations to Texas Homeless Network.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2020