|
|
FUGINA, Joseph Paul Joseph Paul Fugina, 82, of Cedar Park, TX passed on June 25, 2019. Joe was born in Pittsburgh, PA. Joe also spent years in Houston, TX, Savannah, GA, Kingsport, TN, and Pointe Venture, TX. He was energetic in his church, a devoted volunteer, and served two terms as Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus. Joe loved his family and friends and always enjoyed time with his three children and seven grandchildren. Donations may be made to Annunciation Maternity Home 3610 Shell Rd Georgetown TX 78628 https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/joseph-fugina-8760550
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 7, 2019