Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for joseph Fugina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

joseph Paul Fugina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
joseph Paul Fugina Obituary
FUGINA, Joseph Paul Joseph Paul Fugina, 82, of Cedar Park, TX passed on June 25, 2019. Joe was born in Pittsburgh, PA. Joe also spent years in Houston, TX, Savannah, GA, Kingsport, TN, and Pointe Venture, TX. He was energetic in his church, a devoted volunteer, and served two terms as Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus. Joe loved his family and friends and always enjoyed time with his three children and seven grandchildren. Donations may be made to Annunciation Maternity Home 3610 Shell Rd Georgetown TX 78628 https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/joseph-fugina-8760550
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.