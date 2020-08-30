CAVNESS, Joseph Raymond October 7, 1930 - August 21, 2020 Joseph Raymond Cavness was born in San Antonio, TX. His family later moved to Austin, TX where he spent his childhood exploring the river, playing sports, participating in Boy Scouts and the church youth group - working several summers at Mount Wesley Church Camp. Joe graduated from Austin High School in 1948. Joe graduated from Southwestern University, where he was a cheerleader, active in chorale and theater, played baseball and basketball. He joined the Marines and was stationed at 29 Palms, CA, although, according to him, there were only 17 palms. He earned his MBA from UT and was hired by Price Waterhouse eventually moving to Houston where he worked as a CPA in public accounting and banking. In 1977 his career path led him back to Austin where he worked at the Public Utility Commission and eventually formed his own employee placement agency. Joe was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Sacramento, CA. In his church experiences, Joe typically held leadership roles as well as singing in choirs, serving on missions teams, and helping lead youth groups. In Houston he considered the teens he worked with as his own. Joe loved baseball - to the extent of leading his kids and very pregnant wife to the top level of the Astrodome for the first game held there in '65. He also loved jazz music and playing piano, introducing his children to the talents of Miller, Kenton, Krupa and the Four Freshmen. He enjoyed playing tennis in his younger days and maintained his health into his later years by hiking and lifting weights. In his zest for staying fit, he began competing in weightlifting - holding world records in the DeadLift and Bench Press (85-89 age group). Joe was always attracted to nature - napping in his hammock, taking long walks or enjoying a nice glass of wine on the patio. After a 2 1/2 year fight with lymphoma, Joe passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento on Friday, August 21, 2020. He is predeceased by his brothers, Bill and Don, and sons, Charlie and Bob. He is survived by his wife, Donna Evans Cavness of Sacramento; two daughters, Linda Rose and husband Brian of Austin and Jill Garrity and husband Kevin of Tyler and their mother, Harriet Cavness of Austin; four grandchildren, Jamie Koch of Dallas, Kelsey Rose of Austin and Rob and Kelly Garrity of Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Mattison and James Koch; his sister, Carol Walker of Austin and many nephews and nieces who have fond memories of Uncle Joe. Joe was very involved with Students Helping Honduras by raising awareness, fundraising and even traveling to Honduras to help build a school. Donations can be made in Joe's honor at https://my.shhkids.org/campaign/honoring-joe-cavness/c298225