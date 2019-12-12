|
OLVERA, Joseph Richard "Joey" Our beloved Joseph Richard "Joey" Olvera, age 75, resident of Austin, was born into Eternal Life on Monday, December 2, 2019. He is reunited with his loving parents, Martin Olvera and Rhoda Mae Lee Olvera; his siblings Margaret Vasquez, Martin I. Olvera, Paul M. Olvera, Robert M. Olvera, Gloria Ann Lopez, and Frances Escobar. Joey is survived by his loving siblings, Mary Olvera, Rose Ellis, Rita Tamayo, Patricia Minjarez, and Dorothy Campbell, and her husband, John; numerous nieces and nephews, other family members, and many friends. The Olvera family would like to express their gratitude to Monte Siesta Assisted Living for their devoted love and care for Joey. Joey's family calls the following gentlemen to the positions of honored pallbearers: Christopher Olvera, Matthew Carrillo, Nickolas Duran, Joey Olvera, Hunter Breazeale, Heath Breazeale, Juan Minjarez, Donald Sauls, and Ejenio Chavez. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. A Funeral Liturgy will take place the following morning, Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., also at Mission Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences and send flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 12, 2019