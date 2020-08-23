STUDAK, Joseph William Joseph William ("JW" or "Stu") Studak passed away on July 26, 2020, four days before his 98th birthday. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 1922 to Joseph William Studak and Mary Vukobratic Studak. He and his younger sister, Mary, were first generation children of Croatian immigrants. JW grew up in Detroit, and the family struggled during the great depression; however, Detroit's car culture and industrial might were a major influence in JW's life. He attended Cass Technical High School that focused on educating future automotive engineers. He was hoping for a career at Chrysler Automotive, but dropped out of school to help support his family. With the specter of WWII looming, JW joined the early war effort working in a variety of machinist jobs. In 1943, JW volunteered for the Michigan Guard to prepare for military service. The military needed pilots and navigators, and JW's scores and aptitudes qualified him for navigational (NAV) training. He graduated in 1945 and decided to make the military a career. He flew missions to China, Japan, the Philippines and East Africa before assignment to the Berlin Airlift in 1948. Along the way, he completed his GED and began taking college classes as time and location permitted. In 1951 he met and married Frances Brown at Randolph Air Force base in San Antonio, TX. They lived all over the country before settling in Texas in 1963 following a transfer to Abilene. JW graduated from McMurry College in Abilene and retired from the Air Force in 1967 as Lt. Colonel. The family then moved to Austin so JW could attend Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, where he received a master's degree in Government. JW began a second career with the Austin Independent School District teaching at McCallum, Johnston, and Anderson High Schools until his retirement in 1988. He was a lifelong learner and placed a high value on education. JW stayed active and engaged all his life. He started playing racquetball in his forties and played well into his eighties. He belonged to a racquetball club in Austin and won many local, state, and national tournaments. He was an enthusiastic member of the Saturday morning Democratic roundtable in northwest Austin. JW was an active member and officer in both the China-Burma-India Veterans and Berlin Airlift Veterans associations. In 2009, he was interviewed for the Voices of Veterans Oral History Program sponsored by the Texas Veteran's Land Board. JW was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Frances Brown Studak. He is survived by their three children: Cathryn Studak (Christopher) of San Antonio, TX; Donna Studak Scullin (Patrick) of Atlanta, GA; and Joseph W. Studak (Monique) of Houston, TX; and two grandsons, Matthew Scullin and Jack Scullin. The family wants to thank the staff at Heartis Clear Lake and Family Tree Houston for their excellent and compassionate care during his last two years. JW's memorial service will be held at the Houston National Cemetery on August 28th at 12:30 p.m. He will be interred next to his wife at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.



