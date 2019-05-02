RIVLIN, Joseph Ziev Joseph Ziev Rivlin passed away at home May 2nd, 2017 surrounded by family and friends. He was born to Rose and Moshe Rivlin June 15, 1935 in his beloved Seagate, the far end of Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY. Seagate was ever present in his mind and heart; the friends, the beach, the summers life guarding never forgotten. He graduated Lincoln High in 1952 and City College of NY in 1957 with an engineering degree and membership in Pi Tau Sigma. His career in sales/marketing and general management spanned exciting developments in the semiconductor industry. He enjoyed retirement studying Hebrew at Portland State University and French at the Alliance Francaise de Portland where he served as board member and President. He enjoyed weekly tennis with a great group of friends for many years and weekly bridge at the Ace of Clubs with friend Bruce. He was most proud of belonging to the illustrious Rivlin family and their important contributions past and present to the State of Israel. Retirement allowed lots of quality time with grandson Zane, hiking Oregon peaks and trails and travels to Europe. He is survived by sister Orah, son Mason, daughter in law Jennifer, daughters Christine and Leslie and wife Nicole. He was loved and is missed by many. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary