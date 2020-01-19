|
|
COTTON, Josephine "Jo" age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 13, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1929 in Wilmington, California to Josephine and Leo Portugal. Jo was married to the love of her life, Jim Cotton, for 63 years and raised four children in Lafayette, Louisiana. Over the past 35 years Jim and Jo resided in Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Leo Portugal, brothers Leo, Frank, Richard and Art. Jo is survived by her sisters Betty Gregory and Mary Pollock. Jo is survived by her husband James "Jim" Cotton, sons Jim Cotton and wife Alisa, John Cotton and wife Claudia, daughters, Carolyn Simmons and husband Blake, Suzanne Kott and husband Charles. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Nicole and Blake Virgilio, Kyle Cotton, Ronnie and Kara Kott, Doug and Danielle Simmons, Rebecca and Adam Rohan, Christopher Cotton, Lauren Cotton, and Megan Jo and Jacob Baynham. Also, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Jo was a woman of deep faith, a shining example which has been passed down to three generations. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Her family meant everything to her and her kindness, gentleness, and loving nature was an inspiration to her family and all who knew her. We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the nurses and staff of Querencia at Barton Creek for the care and attention given to our Mother. The family will hold a visitation from 5-7 pm on Friday, January 24 at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, Austin, Texas with the Rosary at 7 pm. A Celebration of Life and Mass will be held at 10 am Saturday, January 25 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org Online condolences can be left at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020