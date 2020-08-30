HUBBARD, Josephine Josephine Hubbard, 79, of Austin died Thursday, August 27th. She was born in Cedar Creek, TX on April 27, 1941, a daughter of the late Norvella (Gonzales) Hubbard and Willie Lee Haywood. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/
accounts/7325565/ josephinehubbard) will be 11AM on Tuesday, September 8th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing 3PM-5PM on Monday, September 7th at Greater Union Baptist Church. Go to www.alcbf.com
This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.