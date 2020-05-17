|
|
KROUSE, Josephine "Jo" Robb Dawkins Josephine "Jo" Robb Dawkins Krouse of Austin, Texas died April 23, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born June 8, 1926 to Crowell Tatum Dawkins and Josephine Tanner Robb Dawkins in Tampa, Florida, where she spent her youth. After earning her BS degree in Chemistry at Florida State University, Class of 1947, she worked as a research chemist in DeRidder, Louisiana before moving with her husband, Pierce Franklin Krouse, to Kirbyville, Texas. They raised their four children there: Frances Krouse Dannenberg, Susan Krouse, Josephine "Jodi" Krouse Smiley, and Pierce Krouse. After her husband's death, Jo relocated to Austin where she enrolled in a Master's program at the Episcopal Theological Seminary of the Southwest. She began this endeavor at the age of 69, and eventually earned a Master of Arts in religion. She was a life-long learner and a life-long Episcopalian and enjoyed her time as a part of the seminary community and St. James Episcopal Church immensely. Jo loved the arts and supported them in many ways. She loved music, played the piano and organ for her local church, and fostered the appreciation and love of music in her children. She often loaded the family station wagon with her kids and their friends and headed off to a concert or ballet performance in a town 50 miles away. She was also a high school science teacher, an intrepid Girl Scout leader, and Sunday school teacher. A talented seamstress from an early age, she made exquisite ballet costumes for her kids and taught all four of them to sew, including her son, and made wedding gowns for her three daughters. Jo loved learning as much as possible about everything that was important to her. She was a social justice warrior, and committed herself to living what she believed. She supported local causes wherever she lived, was instrumental in establishing the public library in Kirbyville, and assisted with starting the Ten Thousand Villages franchise in Austin. She contributed mightily to the causes she cared about, and was a key figure in starting the youth program Journey to Adulthood at St. James in Austin, as well as assisting to establish their current program of delivering sacraments to people in their homes. She loved her children and grandchildren unwaveringly, and loved her seminary community and St. James church family dearly. Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Pierce Franklin Krouse Sr., her sister, Emily Schwab, and her son-in-law, Michael "Mike" Smiley. She is survived by her brother, Crowell Dawkins of Tampa, FL, and her four children: Frances Krouse Dannenberg (Roger) of Pittsburgh, PA; Susan Krouse (Allen Bowers) of Pittsburgh, PA; Josephine "Jodi" Krouse Smiley of Louisville, KY; and Pierce Krouse (Elizabeth) of Austin. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Richard Dannenberg (Stephanie) of Madison, WI; Jo Smiley of Louisville, KY; Alice Krouse of Seattle, WA; Andy Krouse of Sacramento, CA; Graeme Bowers (Hung Lam) of Pittsburgh, PA; and Duncan Bowers of Edinburgh, Scotland. Jo's children extend enormous gratitude to Patience Buchanan, MSW, Accountable Aging Care Management, Austin. She provided invaluable care and guidance for the last several years of Jo's life, becoming an indispensable member of "Team Krouse." We will always consider her family. Per Jo's wishes, she will be interred in Kirbyville at a later date. The family will also schedule a memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church in Austin when we are all allowed to gather. Memorial contributions may be made to The Episcopal Theological Seminary of the Southwest or St. James Episcopal Church, both of Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020