COCKRUM, Josephine Mathilda Marie Josephine Mathilda Marie Cockrum went to live with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the age of 86. Josephine Mickan was born to Selma Mickan (Richter) and Walter Mickan in Georgetown, Texas on December 5, 1932. She attended Zion Lutheran School in Walburg, Texas, through eighth grade, and graduated from Georgetown High School. Josephine married the love of her life, Milton Louis Cockrum, on June 17, 1951. They moved to their farm and ranch on County Road 111 in Georgetown, where they lived for over 50 years. Milton and Josephine were blessed with three children, David Cockrum, Bradley Cockrum and Patty Groves. Josephine is survived by sons, David Cockrum and wife Paula, of Jarrell; Bradley Cockrum and wife Marian, of Georgetown; daughter Patty Groves and husband Douglas, of College Station; brothers Harold Mickan, of Georgetown; Curtis Mickan, of Georgetown; and sister Geraine Gottschalk and husband Bob, of Georgetown, along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Grandchildren, Ryan Richter and wife Juli, Adam Richter, Charity Sanchez, Christen Eschberger and husband Clint, Angela Cockrum, Alan Cockrum and wife Kristin, Haley Waggoner and husband Nathaniel, Amber Cockrum, Garrett Cockrum, Dwight Groves and wife Jaclyn, Heath Groves, Andrea Denton and husband Wesley; great grandchildren, Harley Elliott and husband Jonathan, Jonathan MacLerran, Torin Eschberger, Ashlyn Eschberger, Braeden Richter, Madison Richter, Dashiell Richter, Allesandra Richter, Grayson Harper, Olivia Waggoner, Cora Waggoner, Kaiden MacLerran, Brooks Denton, and Hudson Groves, along with many other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be held 10AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Georgetown with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6 to 8PM at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Georgetown. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2019