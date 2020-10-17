GARCIA, Josephine Torres Age 80, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Timoteo and Maria Torres. Josephine is survived by her loving husband, Leonides C. Garcia Jr.; she leaves behind her children, Rachel Ann, Anna Marie (Arnold), James Edward (Melinda); five granddaughters, Jerica, Miranda, Valerie, Mia and Bella; sisters, Rebecca Mendoza and Alice Torres; brothers, Tim Torres Jr. and Fernando Torres. Recitation of the Holy Rosary 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress. Funeral Mass 1:00 pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com