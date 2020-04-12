|
WHITLOW, Joshua Ryan Joshua Ryan Whitlow, 21, of Austin, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020. Joshua was born June 15, 1998, in Austin, and graduated from McNeil High School in 2016. Joshua's family is comforted by the fact that he spent the last few months of his life traveling around the country exploring many different states. He had an intelligent, inquisitive mind. Sensitive and gentle-natured, Joshua brought immense joy to his family, who adored him. He was a good friend, eager to help anyone in need, and he was uniquely gracious, appreciative of even the smallest acts of kindness. Joshua is survived by his parents, Heather Haldaman and Thomas Whitlow; his sister, Emily Haldaman; his maternal grandparents, Jane and David Poe; and his paternal grandparents, Carol and Hunter George, and Judy and Norman Whitlow; along with many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins. The family is holding a visitation service at Austin-Peel & Sons Funeral Home at 607 East Anderson Lane in Austin, Texas, at 4:00 PM on Monday, April 13. Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 10 people will be permitted into the visitation area at a time. A small, private funeral service will be held there the following morning. A graveside burial service will be held at the North Belton Cemetery at 1500 North Main Street in Belton, Texas, at approximately 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 14. Friends and family may attend the outdoor burial service if they feel they are able to do so at a safe distance and with proper safeguards. Please visit www.austinpeel.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020