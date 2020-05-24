|
DUKES, Gracia Josephine "Josie" Shannon December 21, 1939-May 12, 2020 Gracia Josephine Shannon Dukes was born December 31, 1939 to Audrey Magdolyn DeBlanc and James R. Shannon, Jr. in their home at 2004 Hamilton Ave., Austin, TX. So wonderfully blessed to have Josephine in all of our lives, it is truly befitting that the entire world celebrates the day she arrived with gleeful cheers and colorful fireworks that brighten the night's sky. For eighty years, the brightness of her smile and fireworks in her eyes made us feel so very loved and completely grateful to have had Josephine for as many years as the Lord allowed. May 12, 2020 following Mother's Day weekend, Josephine the wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother bore a final smile. Josephine was a proud L.C. Anderson High School Yellow Jacket. She matriculated THE OLD L.C. Anderson High School where she participated in school spirit as a member of the Jackette Drill Team and Spanish Club. At L.C. Anderson, she met her high school sweetheart, Benny Joe Dukes. Married in 1956, they spent the next sixty-three years as best friends, and husband-wife. To this union seven children were born: Petey, Terri, Kevin, Paula, Audrey, Dawnna and Stacy. Suffice it to say, the reason is clear that Audrey and James R. named her Gracia Josephine for Garcia means "thank you". Affectionately nick named Josie or Jo, our Josephine was full of grace, gratitude and love for God and family. She was a faithful, loving daughter. She adored her Mother - Audrey, Daddy - Shannon, maternal aunt Ada Deblanc Simond and grandparents with whom she enjoyed the good fortune of sharing many happy years. Memories of her maternal grandmother Mathilde Hebert DeBlanc, Mama Deblanc were part of her daily conversation. She was proud to have been granddaughter to a founding member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She honored each of their memories and teachings every day until her last breath. Josephine said Mama Deblanc believed every day was a holy day of obligation. Holy Cross remained intertwined in her life. As her ancestors, Josephine was a lifetime member of the church. She was baptized at Holy Cross and attended Holy Cross School where she met her lifetime best friend, Charlsetta Ates Wormley. Six children were born at Holy Cross Hospital and each baptized into the Catholic faith at Holy Cross Church. Keeping in lock step with Mama Deblanc's belief that each day is a holy day of obligation, Josie sent all seven children to St. Mary's Parochial School. Happiness really is a thing called Jo. Our Jo certainly had a smile that could make lilacs grow. She knew the name of every floral species that painted her flower beds into beautiful hues of brilliant color. She was a master seamstress who created beautiful debutante gowns for her daughters. Enjoyed gathering pecans under the 100-year-old tree in her front yard. Any mention of Louisiana or Acadian brought her great excitement. But what made her the happiest was family. She deeply loved her husband and all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren equally. She lived for family get together and family reunions most of all. Our hearts are heavy. Rainbows and fireworks vanished and the sun light set to dark without our Josephine greeting us with the most beautiful smile and face. French Creole Antoine Fats Domino surely had Gracia Josephine Shannon Dukes in mind when he wrote the lyrics to My Girl Josephine. Hello Josephine. How do you do? Do you remember me baby like I remember you? You used to laugh at me and holler "Woo woo woo." We'll always remember you, Momma and always love you too. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James Richard and Ralph Joseph Shannon, and one son, Kevin Scott Dukes. She is survived by her husband, Benny Joe (Ben) Dukes, Sr.; son Benjamin Joe (Petey) Dukes, Jr. (Ateja); daughters Terri Lynn Dukes, Paula Renee Dukes-Green (Louis), Audrey Marieada Dukes-Fontenet (Mitcheal), Dawnna Mathilda Dukes, and Stacy Corine Dukes-Rhone (Michael); grandchildren Aundre Shannon Dukes (Melinda), Warren Joseph Dukes, Christopher Anthony Fontenot, Ashley Christina Behnke (Dan), Stacy Alyce LaValle (Eric), Bryttni Elizabeth Hughes, Kerrick Scott Rhone, Sharlee Dukes Rhone, Raven Mikala Rhone, Roman Maceo Rhone and Leila Mathilde Dukes, seven great grandchildren, as well as, two sisters Charlia Marie Shannon Lewis, Corine Emory "Cookie" Shannon and numerous beloved cousins. Services for Gracia Josephine Shannon Dukes are as follows: Tuesday, May 26, 2020: Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1610 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702; Public Viewing 3:00PM - 7:00PM; Rosary 6:00PM 7:00PM. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00AM; Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1610 E 11th St, Austin, TX. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery; 3300 East 12th Street, Austin, Texas 78721 Arrangements by Phillips Upshaw & Richard Funeral Home, 1410 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020