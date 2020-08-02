1/
Joy Telander Meredith
MEREDITH, Joy Telander Joy Telander Meredith was born on July 26, 1933 to Alfred & Esther Telander in Round Rock, Texas. She passed away on July 22, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Joy Was a Round Rock High School graduate in the class of 1950. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Milo and daughter Lisa. Her siblings; Lillie, Edith, Mabel, Buck, Clarence, Blanche & Arnold. Joy is survived by her son Mark (Tracy), grandsons Ryan (Melanie) & Evan, great grandson Tucker, sister Grace Telander, nieces Stephanie Weidler, Leah Spiers, Bridgett Krienke, nephews Tim Telander, Keith Krienke and Lance Weidler.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
