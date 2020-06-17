BURDEN, Joyce Burden Joyce Gaynell Boone Burden went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020, while a patient at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Round Rock, Texas. Joyce was born in Crocket, Texas on June 27, 1928 and was pre-deceased by her husband William G Burden, parents Forest M Boone and Lillian Claire Gustine, and sister Marion and twin siblings Doris and Morris. Joyce is survived by her children Emily Adney and husband Kenneth of Burnet, and Bill Burden and wife Lori of Round Mountain. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Billy Stohler, Rebecca Wedel and husband Derek and children Jasmine and Jesse, Jamie Moser and husband Josh, Jennifer Bailey and husband Parker, and Julie Burden and fiance, Wayne Svetlik. She is also survived by one great-grandchild, Brooks Moser, the joy of her later life. After graduating valedictorian from Crockett High School, Joyce also graduated valedictorian from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. There she met future husband Bill Burden, just home from WWII. Joyce and Bill located in the Rio Grande Valley where, professionally, her passion for reading blossomed into her calling as a teacher and research librarian. She felt that if children just had books, they were never lonely. Throughout her career she built professional and private libraries for her school and her church, and lastly, enriched the library at Country Oaks Assisted Living Center in Burnet by personally buying and donating books, and collaborating with the Burnet County Library System for starting a book club. Upon their retirement to the Hill Country, Joyce and Bill became heavily involved in the Liberty Hill community, becoming charter members of the Liberty Hill Lions Club, where she received the prestigious Melvin G Jones award for community service from the International Lions Club. She and Bill were also charter members of the Liberty Hill Foundation, which built the Liberty Hill Foundation Park. Joyce was the sole woman solicited to serve on the Liberty Hill Incorporation Committee, which set the town boundaries and promoted the election for incorporation of the city, that effort being successful. Joyce was a consummate homemaker, gardener, entertainer, and fun-loving mom to her family, particularly at all holidays. She especially loved the beach and fishing. She was proud of her exquisite needlework and crocheted animals for the grandkids. She was a proud cancer survivor. Her highly active mental and physical pursuits and dedication to home life served as a role model for her subsequent generations. She loved being Nana to her grandchildren, and they loved their Nana. The family would like to recognize the support of her many close friends and wonderful caregivers at Country Oaks at Hamilton Creek. A private graveside service will be provided by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home of Burnet for internment in Liberty Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bill Burden Elementary School Library at 315 Stone Wall Parkway, Liberty Hill. Please offer condolences to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 17, 2020.