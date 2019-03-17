HERBERT, Joyce Elaine Joyce Elaine Herbert passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after a long illness. She was 67. Joyce was an Austin native, born in 1951. She attended Austin schools, graduating from John H. Reagan High in 1969. She also attended the University of Texas at Austin, earning both bachelors and masters degrees in elementary education. Joyce worked in the Austin Independent School district for many years, in both elementary and middle school levels. She was a dedicated educator who cared deeply for her students. She also worked at the textbook publishing company, Holt, Rinehart, and Winston for several years. Among her immediate family, Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Roy D. "Ponto" Herbert, Sr. and Maudesder Hall Herbert. Joyce was smart, funny, and kind. Her passions included teaching, music, friends, and most of all, family. She had an incredible capacity for giving, a tender heart, and a beautiful soul. Her name suited her well, as she brought joy into the lives of all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of Joyce's life will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and leave condolences with our family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary