FIELDS, Joyce Hendrix Funeral services for Joyce Hendrix Fields, 84, long-time resident of Marble Falls, Texas, were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Big Sandy Community Church in Dallardsville, Texas with Rev. Deana Hendrix Kirby and Rev. Arthur Kirby officiating. Musical arrangements were provided by her dear cousin and friend, Edwin Hendrix, and his wife, Betty and son, Kevin. Joyce was laid to rest in the Big Sandy Cemetery. Joyce was born on April 25, 1935, in Livingston, Texas to parents, William Elias Hendrix and Bessie Mae Moye Hendrix, and passed away August 24, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Fields; mother and father-in-law, Edna and Thomas Fields; sister-in-law Ann Hendrix. During her life, Joyce was raised in Dallardsville (Big Sandy), Texas. She graduated from Big Sandy High School in 1952, where she met the young man who would become her husband of nearly 57 years, Thomas Glenn Fields. They were married on August 11, 1956, in Livingston. In 1974, Glenn and Joyce moved to Marble Falls, where they lived until Glenn's passing, one day shy of their 57th wedding anniversary. Joyce was famous for her window designs, artistic skills and gorgeous gift wrapping. For Joyce, everything centered on her family, friends and of course, Dr. Pepper! She was a loyal "10, 2 and 4" girl! She enjoyed all things outdoors including travel, gardening, playing tennis and boating. Her passion, though, was all things Christmas. Every year, Joyce would spend weeks converting their home into the "North Pole of the South" complete with almost 40 Christmas Treeseach with its own theme. Joyce was known for her warm hospitality. She was the epitome of selflessness, caring and charm throughout her life. She is survived by her son, Daryl Fields, and wife, Laura of San Marcos; grandchildrenBrandon, Dylan, Lindsey, Brady and Lacey; brother, Shirald Hendrix, and wife, Suzy of The Woodlands; brother-in-law, Joe Fields and wife, Judy of Deer Park; along with numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Donations may be made in Joyce's name to the SMA Leo Club, Attn: Mrs. Rhonda McNeil, 2801 Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX 78666, or to the . Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019