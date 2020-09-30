POER, Joyce Huber Joyce "Tommy" Irene Huber Poer, 91, of Buda, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17th, 2020. Tommy was born in Rushville, Indiana June 23rd, 1929, the daughter of Carroll and Dorothy (Dill) Huber. Survivors include 3 sons and 2 daughter in laws, Frank and Shirley Poer of Kinston, North Carolina, Greg and Audrey Poer of Buda, Texas, and Tim Poer of Abilene, Texas, and grandchildren Jason, Jessica, Wendy, Angel, Robbie, Eric, Katy, greatgrandchild Hadley. Surviving nieces and nephews, Pam, Pat, Suzie, Bobby, Gary, Cindy, Sally, and Adam. A native of Henry County, Indiana where she attended school at Spiceland, Tommy and her husband Jim moved to Buda in 1957. Tommy and Jim were immediately active in their new community. Their first endeavor was the successful integration of Buda school. Tommy was employed at the Hays Free Press before entering the school system as a library technician. In her younger years she was a founding member of the Women's Home Demonstration Club, 4-H leader, concession stand coordinator, and PTO president. Tommy belonged to many committees such as the Historical Commission, Buda Library, City Council, and earned Citizen of the Year in 2017. Her main goal was to keep the Buda politicians honest. She was a well of knowledge about any and everything that went on in Buda and had an old newspaper collection for reference. She was lovingly known as the Buda Agitator and never failed to be heard at city council meetings. You never had to wonder where you stood with Tommy Poer. She was a friend and confidant to many in Buda. Her heart was as big as her mouth, but you knew you were a close friend if you received a homemade pie on your birthday. Graveside services will be held at Live Oak Cemetery 11am, October 3rd with the Reverend Buddy Johnson officiating. A memorial well be held outdoors at 101 S. San Marcos Street, Buda, Texas 1pm, October 3rd. Due to current health mandates masks are required. The family asks the friends of Tommy Poer to share their fondest, funniest, or frustrating memories. She will be missed by all. Graveside @ 11:00am Memorial @ 1:00pm Meeting ID: 595 777 6767 Meeting ID: 595 777 6767 Passcode: 10032020 Passcode: 10032020 In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
in her memory.