LOUNSBERRY, Joyce Imogene Simpson Joyce Imogene Simpson Lounsberry of Austin, TX moved to her eternal home in heaven on August 14, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Ventura, California on December 11, 1926 to U.G. and Alice Simpson. Joyce attended school and some college there. As a young woman, she played the standup bass and the drums in the USO band where she met a sailor from Baytown, TX, Paul Lounsberry, Sr. They were married August 4, 1946 and she came to Texas by train shocking the new family waiting for their arrival by wearing pants! She lived in Baytown, TX for 36 years raising her children, Kathy, Becky and Paul, Jr. and attending Wooster Baptist Church. Retirement took Joyce and Paul to Lake Travis where she loved the views, water skiing, and fishing. They also loved traveling and RV'ing. The Lake Travis home and cabin were a favorite for family gatherings and fun. Marshall Ford Fellowship Church has been her faith community for many years. After, Paul Sr.'s passing in 1986, she met Eddie Brandt years later on a blind date and they spent the next 9 years enjoying traveling and fun times together. In 2011, she moved to Longhorn Village where she enjoyed new friends, playing games, participating in activities, and won the hearts of all who knew her. In her late 80's she battled Lymphoma and like the fighter she was, became a cancer survivor. She was thankful for Dr. Chawla and staff at Texas Oncology for her care. She was well known for her sense of fashion, neon green shoes, and playing the drums for the Sip & Sing band, with her last performance in July of this year. Joyce also loved the Texas Longhorns and would gather with the ladies to watch their games. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley, husband, Paul and daughters, Kathy Menzel and Becky Miller. She is survived by her sister LaRoyce Hicks, her son, Paul Lounsberry, Jr (wife Sandy), son-in-laws, Chris Menzel and Lonnie Miller. Grandchildren Kristin Deitch (husband Jeff), Lindsey Gage (husband Ken), Matt Miller (wife Emily), Jonathan Lounsberry (wife Tiffany), Jenna Whitehead (husband Brandon) and Jillian Lounsberry. Great Grandchildren Madison, Cooper, and Griffin Deitch, Arlo Gage, and Nolan Lounsberry, and Raegan Miller. Joyce loved her family, was very proud of each of them and loved to tell everyone all about them! We will all miss this precious woman, matriarch of the family, lover of music and games, and friend to so many. You lived a beautiful, full, and adventurous life. Enjoy heaven! Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home on August 29 at 5:30pm. Fond memories or expressions of sympathy for the Lounsberry family may be left at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/joyce-lounsberry-8822006 In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to Marshall Ford Fellowship. http://mff.church/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019