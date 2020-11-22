HILL, Joyce Marie Sledge 68, of Taylor, died Monday, November 16th. She was born in Taylor, TX on June 8, 1952, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Phelonese Sledge. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM on Monday, November 23rd at the First Baptist Church, 300 N. Robinson Street, Taylor, Texas. Public Viewing on Sunday, November 22nd 3PM-5PM A Life Celebration by Taylor, Tx. Go to www.alcbf.com
