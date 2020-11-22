1/1
Joyce Marie Sledge Hill
1952 - 2020
HILL, Joyce Marie Sledge 68, of Taylor, died Monday, November 16th. She was born in Taylor, TX on June 8, 1952, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Phelonese Sledge. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM on Monday, November 23rd at the First Baptist Church, 300 N. Robinson Street, Taylor, Texas. Public Viewing on Sunday, November 22nd 3PM-5PM A Life Celebration by Taylor, Tx. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
