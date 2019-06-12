CHANEY, Joyce Rydberg Joyce Elaine Rydberg Chaney passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 86 after a short battle with lung cancer. A native Austinite, Joyce was born to Paul Helmer Rydberg and Bertha Johnson Rydberg on May 27, 1933. She grew up in the heart of Austin graduating from Austin High School in 1951. After graduation she attended the University of Texas where she was voted Sweetheart of Sigma Chi and One of the Ten Most Beautiful. Joyce remained close to her lifelong school friends whom she saw regularly. February 26, 1955 Joyce married Richard L. Chaney and they were happily married until his death in 1995. Together they raised two children in a home filled with laughter. Family and friends always knew they were welcome and wanted in the Chaney home. Joyce worked at The University of Texas Buildings and Grounds for 30 years retiring in 1998. She was the "Keeper of the Keys" overseeing all the locks and keys for the University properties in Austin. After her retirement she enjoyed participating at her church, Westminster Presbyterian, the Austin Woman's Club and The Settlement Club, but her greatest joy were her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Richard L. Chaney and is survived by her daughter Paula Chaney of Austin, son Richard (Rick) Chaney, Jr. and wife Helen, grandchildren Jamie Chaney, Cage Chaney and Hays Chaney of San Antonio. She is also survived by her beloved cousins, nephews and many dear lifelong friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Weed Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, TX 78731. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3208 Exposition Blvd., Austin, TX 78703. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, The Settlement Home, 1600 Payton Gin Road, Austin, TX 78758 or a . The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Westminster Manor and the wonderful caregivers from Halcyon Hospice and Home. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary