Joycelyn Lott Toliver
TOLIVER, Joycelyn Lott February 9, 1943 ~ July 5, 2020 (age 77) Joycelyn attended Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Junior High school, and graduated from the "original" L.C. Anderson High School, Class of 1961. She continued her education at Tennessee State University, in Nashville where she was a Majorette. Joycelyn retired from Veteran's Administration. Joycelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil C. Lott and Gloria Lott, and many cherished family members. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Marshall Toliver; her two children, Ericka Dotson and Trey Dotson; three grandchildren Skye, Tristin, and Ethan; her sister, Adrienne Reeder, and a host of dear family and friends. Services for Joycelyn will be held at Cook Walden in Pflugerville, TX, and announced at a later date.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 19, 2020.
