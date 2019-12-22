Home

FALCON, Juan Antonio "Sonny" Juan Antonio "Sonny" Falcon, 81 of Austin,TX Died December 19, 2019 A Celebration of Life for Juan Antonio "Sonny" Falcon the Fajita King will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mission Serenity Chapel in Austin, TX. Burial will follow in the Texas State Cemetery. Friends are invited to share memories with the family at www.centraltexascremation.com Arrangements entrusted to his beloved Sons: Robert and Joe Falcon- The Falcon Family, Affordable Burial & Cremation Service, Austin,TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019
