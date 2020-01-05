|
FALCON, Juan Antonio "Sonny" Juan Antonio "Sonny" Falcon, The Fajita King, 81 of Austin Died December 19, 2019 A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 10,2020 at Mission Serenity Chapel in Austin,TX. Burial will follow in the Texas State Cemetery. Sonny was the founder of Falcon's Fajitas Catering and Falcon Food Products. He was the Meat Market Manager for Guajardo's Cash Grocery for over 35 years. He had huge roles in civic organizations such as LULAC, South Austin Evening Lions Club where he served a term as President and South Austin Little League serving as Commissioner. He also served on many Travis County and Federal Grand Juries. Sonny revolutionized Tex-Mex cuisine forever when he introduced Fajitas in 1969 at a small stand in Kyle, TX. He was preceded in death by his Wife of 56 years, Guadalupe Falcon; Step Father Gregorio Vega, Mother Maria De La Luz Vega; Brother Alfredo "Fred" Falcon; former Brother in law Pablo Gonzalez. He is survived by his Sons: John D. Falcon and wife Mimi Curry, Robert J. Falcon and wife Lorie, Jose A. Falcon and wife Sheila; Sister Alice Solis; 9 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Instead of flowers: Memorials may be made in Sonny's name to: South Austin Baseball C/O Charles Schreiber 1401 Hillmont St Unit A Austin, TX 78704 or Casa Marianella https://rally.org/casamarianella Friends are invited to share memories and tributes with the family at: www.centraltexascremation.com Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to his Sons: Robert J. and Jose Falcon- Affordable Burial & Cremation Service- Falcon Family Funeral & Cremations of Austin,TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020