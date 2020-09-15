HOLGUÍN, SR., Juan Benjamin Juan Benjamin Holguín, Sr., of Austin, Texas, died peacefully circled by family members on September 11, 2020. Juan was born March 31, 1945, in Juarez, Mexico. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar, Austin and from 1 to 5 pm on Saturday, September 19 at Funeral del Angel Restlawn, El Paso. No services will be held at this time. Private burial will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. A memorial service is pending when we can safely gather again. Memories of Juan and messages to his loved ones can be shared at www.wcfish.com
and https://www.caringbridge.org/public/juanholguin"
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Casa Marianella, casamarianella.org
.