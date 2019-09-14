|
|
MALDONADO, Juan Carlos Juan Carlos Maldonado, 42, died over the weekend. Carlos was born in Denver, Colorado, August 22, 1977. Carlos is survived by his daughter, Idalis Patricia, his mother, Norma, his brother David; his father Alvaro and so many more cousins, aunts and uncles. Carlos had family in Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Phoenix, Fort Collins, and Kansas. We will celebrate Carlos and his life at Weed-Corley-Fish, 2620 South Congress Ave at 5:00pm on Saturday, September 14.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 14, 2019