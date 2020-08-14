1/1
Juan Carlos Rangel
RANGEL, Juan Carlos "Charlie" Juan Carlos "Charlie" Rangel, 61, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend entered into eternal rest on July 12, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center of Brownsville. He was born in Brownsville, TX on September 28, 1959. He is preceded in death by his mother Maria Luisa; father Alejandro; brothers Alejandro, Luis "Chacho"; and sisters Dora. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 34 years Rosa; daughters Maria, Meliza, Rosemary, and Yera; son-in-law Rey; sisters Connie, Oralia, and Mary; grandchildren Alessa, Abel, Israel, Carlos, Res, and Rye. His light has been extinguished in his body, but has been lit inside of each of us who carry his memory. We know he will be with us always, and his light will continue to burn in our hearts. Charlie enjoyed fixing cars, making things with his skilled hands, and fishing while spending time with family and friends. It was Charlie's wish for his remains to be dispersed in the ocean, where he will continue his pursuit of the biggest fish. The funeral service took place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Brownsville. The family blames his death on the deliberate neglect of the Hispanic community by President Trump and Governor Abbott. They downplayed the virus, refused to provide adequate testing and contact tracing, and littered the airways with mixed messages on how to remain safe. While Trump and Abbott stayed safe and sound, the virus wreaked havoc throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Trump and Abbott lose no sleep while people of color, unable to breathe, are suffocated by the virus each and every day. This is a call to the Hispanic community to unite because WE are the ones disproportionately dying from this virus at the highest rates in almost every state. We call on our sisters, brothers, and siblings to join us: together we can speak out, vote, and rise up against those who refuse to acknowledge our deaths in our community and the blood on their hands. This #HonestObit is part of the Marked by COVID movement.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 14, 2020.
