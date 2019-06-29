Home

Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Juan De Santiago Jr. Obituary
SANTIAGO JR, Juan De Our beloved Juan "Jack" De Santiago, Jr., age 42, was called to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie Hernandez De Santiago and his grandparents, Jessie and Mary Louise Berron and Teofilo and Eulalia De Santiago. Jack is survived by his parents, Olivia "Libby" and Juan "Banana Man" De Santiago; his children, Stephanie, Jessi, Juan Andrew III, Jakob, and Katelyn De Santiago; his girlfriend, Esmerelda Ruiz; his sisters, Yolanda and Olivia De Santiago; the mothers of his children Chastity, Danielle, and Sara; his grandchildren, Dominic Adam Lucero and Dai Elijah Zavala III and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home-South Side, 6204 S. First St. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at San Francisco Javier Catholic Church, 9110 US-183. Viewing and Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to Mass. Burial will follow at Mendoza (Guadalupe) Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 29, 2019
