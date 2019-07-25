HIPOLITO, Juan Martinez Juan Martinez Hipolito died peacefully in Las Vegas, Nevada surrounded by his family on July 23, 2019. He was 91. Juan was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Hortencia Hipolito and one grandchild. He is survived by two daughters, Elsa and Betty, and three sons, John, Davis and Michael, 19 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren. Born in Elroy, Texas, near Del Valle, Juan was youngest of nine children. Juan worked for 30 years with the Austin Independent School District and for 10 years with the Clark County School District in Las Vegas. He was a longtime resident of Austin, who moved to Las Vegas in 1994. He enjoyed tinkering with his many vintage cars and loved his Stetson hat. Austin Information: Family and friends may visit and are invited to attend a Rosary Service on Sunday, July 28 at 7:00 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home located at 2620 South Congress Avenue, 78704. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, located at 7601 Burnet Road, 78757, followed by burial at Assumption Cemetery, Austin. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019