ZAMORA, Juana "Juanita" Hernandez On Wednesday, March 20th, 2019, Juana "Juanita" Hernandez Zamora, loving mother of eight children died at the age of 94. Juanita was born on March 28, 1924 in Ixcuicuila, Hidalgo, Mexico to Conrado Hernandez and Francisca Angeles, the only surviving daughter of four. She immigrated to Michigan at the age of 18 after adopting 5 orphaned nephews and 1 niece. She became an active member of First Spanish American Baptist Church of Pontiac, Michigan where she met her husband José M. Zamora. They married on April 5th, 1964 and they added two more children, Sergio and Sara to the family. Juanita's lifework revolved around establishing Baptist churches in the Mexican Huasteca and offering hospitality to people in transition in her home. There were no strangers for Juanitaand she fed everyone who came to visit. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband José, her sons Palemon, Efrain, and Sergio. She is survived by her sons Alfonso, Domingo, Jairo, many great and great great grandchildren in Mexico; daughter-in-law Carmen of Austin and three grandchildren; daughter Felicita of Tyler and three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and her daughter Sara, son-in-law Ernest of Austin, and two granddaughters and two great-granddaughters; and a large loving extended family and church community spread between Michigan, Texas, and the Mexican Huasteca. Viewing hours will held on Friday, March 29th at Cook Walden/Forest Oaks, 6300 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78749 from 5:30 to 9:00 PM with a service at 7 PM. On Saturday, March 30th there will be a funeral worship service at Betania Baptist Church, 11:00 AM, 1117 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78720. Attendees please wear blue in honor of her memory. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019